It looked like the DeSoto JV boys basketball team was going to notch a win in front of their home fans, as they controlled the game and outscored the Lake Wales Highlanders through the first three periods.
After leading by seven at the end of one, they kept a five-point lead at the half and at the end of the third period. They never trailed through the first three periods.
Then came a disastrous final period that buried the Bulldogs, 53-40.
The Highlanders had a 10-3 run in the second period to tie the game at 18, but the Bulldogs took over and outscored Lake Wales 7-2 to lead 25-20 at the break.
With the score 32-27 entering the fourth, the Bulldogs looked to be in control. The Highlanders opened the final frame with an 11-0 run, giving them their first lead of the night at 38-32. DeSoto tied it at 40 with 2:07 left in the game. The Highlanders then went on a 13-0 run to shutdown the Bulldogs for the rest of the game and leave with a 53-40 win.
There had to be a reason how a team could be held to 27 points through three periods ... and then give up 26 in the final period.
“It was terrible. There were a lot of turnovers and we got tired. We need to learn from our mistakes and work to be better,” coach Joe Davis said.
Justin Kinville echoed Davis’s words. “We just got tired and turned the ball over and didn’t play good defense.”
Jaheiman Hillard opened the scoring for the Bulldogs with a long three-pointer. He also said: “It was mostly turnovers that gave them all of those points. We lost energy and have to work on our defense.”
Logan Adams led the scoring for the bulldogs with 17 points, including a bucket in the first period on a no-look-over-the-shoulder pass from Tony Blanding that brought his teammates to their feet. Hillard added 13 points in the loss.
