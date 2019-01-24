The Lady Bulldogs basketball team started slowly against Sebring last week. Fortunately, so did the Blue Streaks. After the first period of play, the Streaks led, 6-2. But the Bulldogs bounced back with 15 second-period points to take a slim 17-16 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs, behind leading scorer Tanyah Smith with 12, turned it on in the second half to pull away and take a 45-38 win over Sebring. Zakaria Burroughs scored eight with Aleaha Richardson close behind with seven. The Dawgs were at Hardee on Tuesday and play at Lake Placid tonight. Check game summaries in next week’s Arcadian^p.
