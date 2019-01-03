The DeSoto County JV girls basketball team was held scoreless in the first quarter and scored their first basket of the game with less than a minute remaining in the half as they were beaten by Lake Wales, 50-10.
The team will try to rebound after the Christmas break with a home game next Tuesday with Hardee starting at 6 p.m. They will have another home game a week from today against Avon Park.
