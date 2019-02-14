The final regular season home game for the DeSoto County boys basketball team turned out just as if they had written up the script themselves.
They scored a big win over Frostproof, 80-48—and everyone on the team scored.
Arnold Mele led the team with 22 points that included six three-pointers. Four of those shots from outside the arc came in the first half, as Mele had 16 points by halftime. Nate Maybell finished with 19, including a dunk that brought the players and fans out of their seats.
With Mele breaking loose on a fast break, he looked over his shoulder just as he entered three-point land. He saw Maybell just a few yards behind him, so Mele intentionally bounced the ball off the glass and into the waiting hands of Maybell. Skinny did what he has done all season, as he slammed the ball through the strings and hung on the rim for a little after-effect.
Players and the crowd loved it.
