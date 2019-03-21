Boys selection: Senior midfielder Leandro Luna. Coach Jose Garcia said of Luna: “He’s a three-year varsity player as a center mid. He is the leader and mentor on the team at a time when we needed someone to step up into that role. He is an example of a player that plays hard until the final whistle, regardless of the score.”
