By STEVE KNAPP

Arcadian Sports Editor

You couldn’t have asked for a much closer game than the one played at Imagine High School Tuesday night. The DeSoto County JV volleyball team battled the Sharks and came away with a 2-1 win.

After a 25-21 Bulldog win in the opening contest, the Sharks bounced back for a 25-23 win to force a game-deciding third set. The Lady Bulldogs trailed 5-2 before going on an 8-1 run and taking a 10-6 lead. The Bulldogs couldn’t put the final nail in the coffin and the Sharks came back to tie the set at 12. The Bulldog victory came on a shot by Morgan Walker that hit the court on the Sharks’ side of the net to give the Bulldogs a 15-13 win.

The JV Bulldogs host North Port tonight at 6 p.m.

