Congratulations, Carmen!

- Lady Bulldogs crush Tigers, 20-5, Steve Knapp summary, 04/11/19
- DeSoto Health and Rehab, risen from the ashes ... again, Hometown heroes, 04/11/19
- Lots to like in new Silverado, 100 years in the making, auto review, 04/11/19
- Coach Monty McLeod: 49 down and one to go? Steve Knapp, 04/11/19
- Saluting DeSoto County's JROTC, living the Cadet Creed
- Palm Sunday's tears, no wonder Jesus wept, Campbell, 04/11/19
- It’s about time we discussed this (Grammar Guy), 04/11/19
- DeSoto students of the month, making the grade
- Arcadia Woman's Club minutes, next meet May 4, 04/11/19
- April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month
- Family Service Center, a community resource
- Mosaic mining delayed, BOCC votes on deal April 23
- Bulldogs get ready for next week's districts, 04/04/19
- DeSoto County agriculture briefs, 04/04/19
- DeSoto Chamber's Tater Hill Fun Shoot
- Letters to the editor, 04/04/19
- Arcadia Literary Club, March minutes, April 10 next meeting
- Disaster kit on a budget: Week 13 (part 1), 04/04/19
- Mosaic hearing at the BOCC
- The woman who loved life, the value of every age, Roger Campbell, 04/04/19
- Live Oak RV Resort Poker Run
- Never let your voice be silenced, Judith Doctor, 04/04/19
- Mosaic dispute hearing runs Wednesday
- Just hang on a minute (Grammar Guy), 04/04/19
- Elks name officers, recognize distinguished citizen
- Meet Lynn Wittmeier: Oh, my!
- Similar game, different outcome in 7-6 loss, 04/04/19
- Sanchez Machine Shop begins 9/11 memorial, Hometown feature, 04/04/19
- Yankee general's history in Florida
- Correction
- Wooten gets 4 years for robbery, resisting arrest
- Cowart gets prison time for drug sales
- Man jailed on aggravated assault, battery charge
- Farabee gets probation on drugs, license charges
- Fertilizer truck overturns
- Police beat
- Our system’s planets, get to know you neighbors, Science column, 04/04/19
- Peace River Chapter, DAR, meets next Tuesday
- Epiphany Health: Affordable medical care
- Don my thinking cap and Kerry on with more puns, Luke Wilson column, 04/04/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 04/04/19
- DeSoto obituaries, Lattimore, King, 04/04/19
- Do better for all Florida foster children, editorial, 04/04/19
- History's mysteries: Phantoms of the Opera House
- First of four in gator poaching sentenced, 04/04/19
- Salvation Army thanks its volunteers
- Arcadia Bike Fest 2019, Saturday's festival in pictures
- FCCC resident sent to prison for stabbing another inmate
- DeSoto agriculture briefs, 03/28/19
- JV Bulldogs shutout by Dragons, 13-0
