Congratulations to the 8U champion Patriots!

Local players with the USSSA Florida State 8U Championship squad helped win the finals April 27-28 at the Cal Ripken Baseball complex in Sarasota. The TBSA Patriots in finals play defeated the Wesley Chapel Storm, 18-16. Pictured with the championship trophy is Bradon Bierman of Arcadia. Congratulations to the kids, coaches and parents of the Clearwater-based team.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
