Steele is April's Athlete of the Month
Senior Braden Steele has been named the DeSoto County Athlete of the month for April. The big righthander pitched one third of the innings for the Bulldogs this season, throwing 56 strikeouts. He threw a no-hitter against Community Christian and had a two-hitter in the shutout win over Lemon Bay, breaking the Mantas 22-game district win streak.
Steele hit out of the cleanup position all season and tied for the team lead in homers and led the team in RBIs with 16. His .317 batting average was third on the team, as he just missed winning the triple crown
Johnson named to All-Southern Conference
DeSoto County 2018 graduate Dekoda Johnson was named to the All-Southern Conference second team. The freshman third baseman hit .319 had five round-trippers and drove in 26 runs.
Johnson plays for the Miami Dade Sharks and will be returning for her sophomore season this fall. “I'm glad I chose this school, it is a good fit for me and I really like my teammates,” said Johnson.
Maybe next Brooks Koepka?
Arcadia Municipal Golf Course holds a Junior Golf Camp starting in June. Supervised by Jeff Gibson PGA, Director of Golf for the city of Arcadia, your junior golfer receives the highest level of professional swing and playing instruction, along with fun activities, rules and etiquette training and golf networking, all of which promote a higher level of play and enjoyment of the game.
If you go:
Junior Golf Camp One, June 17-21
Junior Golf Camp Two, July 22-July 26
Monday through Friday
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Lunch/refreshments provided
Cost: $150 per player, $250 for two related players
Ages 7-17 (call for details on younger players, older players cannot have entered college)
