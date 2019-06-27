By STEVE KNAPP

Arcadian Sports Editor

The DC Legends team in the DeSoto County Adult Softball league had its undefeated record tested as they held a slim 14-12 lead in the last inning.

The Where my pitches at? team had lost its previous game by one run but had scored to draw within a run at 14-13 with just one out, the tying run at third and a go-ahead run at second.

A pop-up and a long fly to left ended the game and gave DC Legends a 4-0 mark early in the season.

