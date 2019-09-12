DeSoto golfers hit the links 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 DeSoto High men golf team members are: Kyle Tanner, Trevor Collins, Evan Prescott, Trey Tanner and Coen Kraft. The team’s coach is Trey Hill. Golfers practice at Arcadia Municipal. PHOTOS PROVIDED Practice in the hot sun will pay dividends. Katie Howard is one of four lady golfers. Others are Michelle Fitzpatrick, Eliana Medina and Nelly Gamez. Eliana Medina gets in a practice nine on Thursday at Arcadia Municipal. Golf coach Trey Hill said his teams are shaping up for the season. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Going wild with animal prints Get the scoop on some of the best-ever ice cream recipes 'Friends' pop-up lets sitcom's fans explore show's key props Is ‘happily ever after’ dead? Modern rom-coms tell the rest of the story No-churn ice cream is chef's childhood fave Edible experiment: new book teaches kids the ‘science’ of cooking ‘The Goldfinch’ takes flight in new film Six paperbacks perfect for fall This week’s best-sellers from Publishers Weekly Countdown to Christmas: Hallmark Channel has a board game for that Tamron Hall's faith in herself pays off with new show, life Teach children to embrace natural Florida Column: FSL blew it when it came to Dorian Pirates wear down Bulldogs in downpour Alcohol-free: Sober bars and mocktails attracting more young people Family guide to 'It Chapter Two' Movie guide: What are you watching this weekend? ‘Brady Bunch’ residence comes to life in new HGTV series Gearing for Dorian, behind the scenes Week 3 previews: Bulldogs, Pirates coming off tight wins Local sports calendar Local Sports Briefs When it's right to want more DeSoto obituaries, Dreymiller-Nytes, Henderson, 09/05/19 19 ways to keep your mind off your breakup and move on Renee Zellweger brings personal insights to her challenging role as Garland in ‘Judy’ Hunting for Florida gold, rainbows 101 Can we talk? Where's the love? Deja boom: Another Labor Day hurricane Candy corn is not a vegetable (Grammar Guy) Relief here; pain, misery in the Bahamas Hurricane season brings horror and heartache, Luke Wilson, 09/05/19 Fire's Open Road benefit, friends helping friends From the editor's desk: Facts and fiction DeSoto Co. Historical Society's auction, luncheon served DeSoto nonprofits meet and greet Luke Wilson cartoon, 09/05/19 Protecting yourself from hackers Sebring author named FAPA treasurer GMC's Sierra, may be just the ticket DeSoto ag briefs, 09/05/19 Final flurry not enough in 27-14 loss Bulldogs in overtime thriller, 28-21 Congratulations to DMH Auxiliary volunteers! DeSoto's Garibay always searches for the big play Peanut rub offers marinade alternative for tasty pork dish Rotisserie chicken makes dinner easy; try these recipes The Latest: Feds grant North Carolina disaster declaration VOTE -- Walmart to stop selling some ammunition. Right call? Two North Port residents seriously injured in wreck Latest e-Edition The Arcadian To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
