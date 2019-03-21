It may have been spring-break fever or some other malady. But the DeSoto boys weightlifting team struggled at districts on Friday.
Only Trayvis Smith at 183 pounds and Blas Cervantes at 219 pounds reached the top six in their weight classes and will advance to LaBelle on March 30. Ezra Hall was disappointed in his clean and jerk, however, scratching on all three lifts and not moving on.
Hall started at his personal best of 260 pounds and just wasn’t able to lift it. “I forgot my belt today and that had something to do with it,” he said. “My back just didn’t want to do it today. That’s OK, I’ve still got another year.”
While everyone was lifting about 10-15 lower than their personal best marks this year, Cervantes had two personal bests. He benched 275 and cleaned 185, enough for fifth place.
Smith was 15 pounds under his personal best in the clean and jerk and was 10 pounds under his best in the bench. But his combined 510 was enough for a second-place finish. Had he reached his personal bests in the two events, he would have taken top spot on the winner’s podium.
“I don’t know what happened to a couple of kids that were supposed to be here, but they didn’t show up,” coach Darryl Jackson said of his team.
Out of the 14-team field, the Bulldogs finished in seventh place, just two points out of sixth, even with the reduced squad.
