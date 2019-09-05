By STEVE KNAPP
Arcadian Sports Editor
The DeSoto County JV football team is unaware of one thing, for sure. They just don’t know how to quit!
They were trailing Port Charlotte 27-0 in the fourth quarter and most teams would have circled the wagons and waited for the game to end.
But not these Bulldogs! They had moved the ball well during the game, but they just couldn’t get into the end zone. A scoreless first quarter saw the Bulldogs reach the Pirate 33 ... but the drive stalled.
Port Charlotte found the end zone in the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead at the half. The Bulldogs had a drive end on an interception at the Port Charlotte six-yard line in the final 22 seconds that could have tied the game.
A 46-yard touchdown run for the Pirates on the second play after another interception, however, gave the visiting Pirates a 13-0 lead, as the extra-point kick sailed wide right. The Pirates got another score on a five-yard run with just over two minutes left in the third quarter that seemed to be the final nail in the coffin and a 20-0 lead entering the final 10 minutes of play.
A low snap on a punt forced kicker Julian Cendejas to try to run for a first down. He was tackled on his own 11-yard line to set up a short field and another touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Pirates led 27-0 and that seemed like that was the way the game would go for the tough-luck Bulldogs.
DeSoto varsity head coach Bumper Hay talked to the kids after the game and said, “You waited until the fourth quarter to play. If you would have played like that for the whole game, just imagine where you’d be.”
On the kickoff after the last Pirate score, the Bulldogs took possession on their own 30-yard line. On the first play, quarterback Lane Fullerton hit Jamari Redding over the left side. Redding shook off a couple of would-be tacklers and raced 70 yards for both his and Fullerton’s first high school touchdown.
With the DeSoto defense stiffening, the Pirates were forced to punt on their next possession. Fullerton again found Redding on the left side for 63 yards down to the Pirate 19 yard line. After a penalty, Andy Garibay raced around the right side for 23 yards to score. Garibay added a two-point conversion to bring the Bulldogs within two touchdowns with 6:41 left in the game.
The Pirates took two minutes off of the clock and the Bulldogs got possession again with 4:21 left. The drive ended on a fourth down tipped pass at midfield with 1:01 remaining.
While the Bulldogs lost their second straight game, they showed a lot of heart, as coach Joe Davis told them after the game. There were several bright spots with the running of Garibay and Cendejas and the passing combination of Fullerton to Redding. The defense did a lot of gang tackling and the entire team showed a lot of heart and desire during the game.
The Bulldogs have a week off and then return to the gridiron next Thursday (Sept. 12), hosting the Charlotte Tarpons. The Pirates beat the Tarpons in their first game, 22-6.
