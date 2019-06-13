Since 2011, over 50 bicyclists died from fatal accidents in DeSoto, Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
And Florida leads the nation in bicycle fatalities, accounting for 16 percent of all bicyclist fatalities in 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Motorists and cyclists play an equal part in sharing the road,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA). “While motorists need to eliminate distractions and watch for people on bikes, cyclists can do their part by wearing a helmet and bright colored clothing.”
The most common reported factors for bike fatalities were failing to yield the right of way (38 percent), not being visible (10 percent), failing to obey traffic signs (8 percent) and making an improper turn (8 percent).
Basically, the way to avoid getting hit is to act like a car, and for cars to treat bikes as another car.
But it doesn’t help when more than a fifth of Florida cyclists ride against traffic.
“Bicyclists who do not go with the flow of traffic are putting their lives in danger,” Jenkins continued. “Although it may be more comforting for a cyclist to see approaching motorists, this creates scenarios where drivers may not see them. That’s because drivers do not always check for wrong-way traffic before entering an intersection. Traffic laws and safety recommendations are there to help protect you the next time you take a spin.”
“We can never do enough to promote and encourage safety,” said Marybeth Soderstrom, a spokesperson for the Central Florida Regional Planning Council.
Though these three counties don’t contribute significantly to Florida’s death-toll, DeSoto County has the highest number of pedestrian or bicycle serious injuries and fatalities of Florida counties with a population 50,000 or under, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
Along with many community efforts to improve this statistic, DeSoto County also has six sidewalk projects in the next five years, thanks to a grant from FDOT.
“As we develop transportation projects in our community, providing ways for people that walk or bike to be safe while they travel is critical,” Soderstrom said. “In some instances, that may look like bike lanes, but on many of our higher speed roadways providing an option that is separated from the roadway, like a multi-use trail, is a safer and more comfortable alternative for all of the travelers.”
Additionally, Charlotte County has recently completed its Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan, which has 53 projects consisting of 165 miles of sidewalks, bikeways, paved shoulders, shared-use paths and crossing projects.
“When it comes to safety, we can always do better,” said Gary Harrell, the director of the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization. “Charlotte County was not built for bikes and pedestrians in its initial design, so the challenge is back-fitting in the facilities and seeing where they need to go.”
There is currently 530 miles of biking and walking infrastructure in Charlotte County, according to the Master Plan.
