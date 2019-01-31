The DeSoto County varsity basketball team shot an incredible 10-13 from the freethrow line in last week’s 61-57 win over Community Christian. And they needed every point from the charity stripe to overcome a seven-point Mustang lead at the half and scored 22 points in the fourth period for the come-from-behind win.
The game was in doubt until Nate Rowe dropped a pair of freethrows with the Bulldogs ahead 59-57 with just seven seconds left to play. Those two key points iced the win and gave Rowe 10 points for the game, five in the fourth period.
Arnold Mele led the Bulldogs with 15, including seven of those points in the fourth-period rally. Skinny Maybell finished just behind Mele with 14 points, five of those also coming in the final eight minutes.
“That was a great team win, guys. You believed in yourself and in each other. I’m proud of that win; they’re a good basketball team and you fought back to win,” coach Darrel Nicklow told his team after the game.
It was the third time these two teams met this season. DeSoto won them all, but the games got closer each time. The Bulldogs won by 13 in their first meeting, five the next time, then the four-point win to complete the sweep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.