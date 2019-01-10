The DeSoto County JV girls soccer team outplayed the Port Charlotte Pirates in the first half of their game Monday night—but walked away with a 0-0 tie. The Bulldogs had eight shots on goal, to just five for the Pirates in the opening 30 minutes. Neither team was able to do much offensively in the second half, with the Pirates missing an open net shot that preserved the tie.
