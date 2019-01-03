In February, hundreds of locals will be going for the gold as they compete in the 2019 Heartland Senior Games. Men and women aged 50 and older from DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands and surrounding counties will be competing in five-year age groupings in bridge, bowling, cycling, euchre, golf, horseshoes, mah jongg, pickleball, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, tennis and track and field.
Each year, the Heartland Senior Games depends on the support of sponsors to make the Games even better for competitors. This year, doctors Avalos, Patel and Thakkar are also “going for gold,” moving up from their silver sponsorship of past years. Each of these board-certified physicians offers a range of state-of-the-art gastrointestinal procedures unique in Highlands County. Each treats the entire digestive system and provides related cancer prevention and detection.
Dr. Thakkar said the group wanted to “go gold” this year by supporting the Senior Games which encourage seniors to keep physically and mentally active. Both Dr. Patel and Dr. Thakkar are avid athletes and this year each was able to cross off a major item from his bucket list. Dr. Thakkar and a group of 11 friends climbed for three days to reach the 18,500-foot level in the Himalayas, while Dr. Patel climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
All three doctors know the benefits of regular exercise and talk with their patients about the need to stay active in their senior years. They promote physical activity as a great way to reduce stress.
Dr. Thakkar is well known for his support of athletics.The Heartland Games swim meet will be held at the Tkakkar Wellness Center at the Highlands County YMCA on Feb. 25, while the Thakkar Tennis Center in Sebring will host the Senior Games tennis tournament Feb. 26-28.
South Florida State College has been organizing the Senior Games for more than two decades. The local Games are just one of 20 similar events held across the state throughout the year as a qualifier for the 28th annual Florida Senior Games to be held Dec. 7-15, 2019.
Registration forms are at www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames. Additional details and 2018 results may also be found at the website. Registration is open now but closes Jan. 18 for the first of this year’s events; golf, euchre, shuffleboard, table tennis, horseshoes and pickleball.
Silver sponsors makes it possible to keep registration costs low, to ensure that every contestant receives a dri-fit Games’ shirt and that a complimentary lunch can be provided at most of the events. Silver sponsors this year are:
AdventHealth
AdventHealth is a new name for Florida Hospital, a perennial sponsor of the Heartland Senior Games. AdventHealth has facilities in Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula with other hospitals throughout Florida and in several states across the nation.
Alan Jay Automotive Network
South Florida State College appreciates the fact that Alan Jay Automotive has increased its support of the Senior Games by moving up from a bronze sponsor to the silver level. With numerous dealerships in Sebring, plus facilities in Wauchula and Clewiston, the Alan Jay Automotive Network is well known to seniors in Highlands, Hardee, DeSoto and surrounding counties. Alan Jay Wildstein is known for his philanthropic efforts, in particular, his support of the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College.
ONIX
A new sponsor for 2019 is ONIX, a manufacturer of pickleball paddles, nets, balls, apparel and other accessories. Pickleball is the nation’s fastest growing sport and the event which draws the largest number of participants to the Heartland Senior Games each year. It is a fast paced racquet sport played on a court with a net about the same height as a tennis net using a solid paddle and a plastic ball with holes.
Turner Furniture
Back for a fourth year as a silver sponsor is Turner Furniture. Travis and Wendy Turner are once again encouraging people to get up off their couches to participate in the Heartland Senior Games. As the fourth generation of the Turner family to be in the furniture business, Travis and Wendy continue the company’s tradition of supporting numerous activities in the local community.
Events
This year’s events are: bridge, bowling, cycling, euchre, golf, horseshoes, mah jongg, pickleball, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, tennis and track and field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.