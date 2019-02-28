The DeSoto County baseball team started the preseason with a 4-3 loss to North Port last week. Other than the score, many good things came from the game — and there were some things that need to be worked on.
But with a long season in front of them, the Bulldogs have the time and manpower to address those issues.
“That was a heck of a baseball game. That was a good job of keeping us in the game. You guys played hard and never quit. That’s all I can ask for. Keep playing like that and we’re going to see good things happen. I’m very proud of your effort,” said DeSoto coach Mike Klossner.
DeSoto in the game only had four hits, but were helped along with five walks and two hit batters. All night they were just a hit away from scoring, but were unable to get the timely base knock.
Logan Adams was perfect for the night with a pair of walks and was hit on the thigh by a pitch to lead off the sixth inning. He also hit a big fly that looked like it was going to go yard with two outs in the first inning. The ball hit about three feet from the top of the fence as Adams coasted into second with the first Bulldog hit. A strikeout ended the inning, however.
Ethan Underwood led the second inning with a walk. But he was caught in no-man’s land when an attempted sacrifice was popped up to the pitcher who then fired to first to complete the double-play.
Starting pitcher Braden Steele gave up just one unearned run while fanning four in his three innings on the mound. Steele led off the third with a walk and courtesy runner Garrett Leath was sacrificed to second. Danny Shea singled in Leath to tie the game 1-1 at the end of three.
Freshman shortstop Cody Burton’s single in the fourth was sandwiched between a pair of strikeouts and he was left stranded there as the inning ended. It was a three up and three down fifth for the Bulldogs.
The Bobcats touched relief pitcher Jacob Patton for three runs in his third inning on the hill. He didn’t have much luck, as the Bobcats scratched out a couple of infield hits and a passed ball in the sixth. Brother Bueford Patton took the hill and after two hits and an error led to three runs, the Bobcats were retired holding a 4-1 lead.
A key part of the game came in the bottom of the DeSoto sixth — Adams was hit by a pitch to open the inning, and after another strikeout, Leath was hit in the back by the side-arming Bobcat pitcher. Both runners advanced into scoring position with just one out and the opportunity to answer North Port’s three runs in the top of the inning. However, the next batter whiffed and a short pop into left field ended the rally. A ground ball to the opposite side could have scored the run ... but it didn’t happen.
Trailing 4-1 in the final inning, Steele singled to open the inning and CJ Nelson walked to bring the tying run to the plate and the top of the order. A nice piece of hitting by Jade Zepeda to the opposite field advanced the runners into scoring position. After the 11th strikeout of the game for the Bulldogs, Adams was walked semi-intentionally to juice the bags.
Left-hand swinging Bueford Patton hit a towering fly ball down the left-field line that sliced away from the left-fielder. He got a glove on it but couldn’t hold the ball as two runs scored and put the tying run just 90 feet away from the plate and the winning run on second. The next batter swung at the first pitch and hit it hard but it was right at the second baseman who ended the game with a throw to first.
“A few times we got guys on base but didn’t do the job at the plate,” Klossner said. “If we put the ball in play a couple of times and not strikeout, it’s a whole different ballgame. We had a chance to win it and that is all we can ask.
“We made a few mistakes but we didn’t let it snowball. That’s what is going to make us successful, we need to eliminate mistakes.”
