It was a bad night to have a basketball game, as Lake Wales came to DeSoto and beat the Bulldogs, 58-30. The game had been rescheduled for the night of the last day of school after it was canceled from an earlier date. Perhaps everyone’s minds were on the Christmas break, as neither team looked real sharp.
The Highlanders jumped out to a 31-12 halftime lead behind their 6-foot, 2-inch leading scorer Chanelle McDonald, who scored 14 of her 22 points in the first half as she had many opportunities in the paint for easy layups. The much taller Highlanders dominated the boards in the first half to build up their big lead.
The Bulldogs had a better second half, as Carmen Cordero came out of nowhere and took over on the boards. Of the six defensive rebounds in the second half, Cordero had five of them. Lake Wales had 10 defensive rebounds to the Bulldogs’s six in the second half. DeSoto tightened up on their offensive side with eight second-half rebounds to the Highlanders’s nine.
For the second straight game Cordero led the team in scoring with eight points.
The Bulldogs will host Hardee next Tuesday with Avon Park coming in on Thursday. Both JV games start at 6 p.m., with the varsity to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.