The DeSoto County JV basketball team had a six-point lead over Sebring after the first period. The lead stretched to seven at the break, 39-32. A cold second half for the Bulldogs, however, got the Blue Streaks back into the game. It resulted in an exciting, yet frustrating, 67-64 loss for DeSoto last week.
Of the top five scorers for the Bulldogs, only Jaheiman Hillard was able to score more in the second half than he did in the first half. Hillard led the team with 20 points, collecting 11 of them after the break.
Joshua Rodriquez had six in the first half and totaled 11 for the game as the only other Bulldog to reach double figures. Tony Blanding had nine points, all of them coming in the first period with nothing but a goose egg after that.
Garrett Leath and Jas’Juan Rosario each had seven. Rosario had four in the first half, while Leath did all of his scoring in the middle of the game with five in the second period and two in the third period.
Sebring got back into the game in the third period as the Bulldogs stretched their lead to nine points at one time. The Blue Streaks got on a run and took a 50-47 lead. Rodriquez hit a three late to tie the game at 50 going into the final period.
The Bulldogs were plagued by poor passing and ball handling in the fourth and trailed by three with a minute to go. Nelson Daniels dusted the net to cut the Sebring lead to 65-64. With 35 seconds left, Sebring got the lead back to three points.
Rosario was fouled attempting a shot from three-point land. He missed the first two shots and intentionally missed the third in an attempt to get the rebound and try to get it outside for another try at a trey. That didn’t work either ... and the Bulldogs went down to a 67-64 defeat.
