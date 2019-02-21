Please do not delete
- Meet the CEO: Jake Crews of Crews Bank & Trust
- L&E Club's February meeting, earned Minnie Mouse ears
- DeSoto obituaries, 02/21/19, Hooks, Young
- DeSoto letters to the editor, 02/21/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 02/21/19
- Kayla Patton: Teacher of the Year
- Real gem: Arcadia artist's Key West adventures, Anita Whitney, 02/21/19
- “Rodeo Romeo” at Turner Center, meet Moe Bandy
- Maybell, Bulldogs eliminate Wildcats, 58-56
- Update laws for felony theft charges, 02/21/19
- Thou shall read this and hopefully comply, Luke Wilson column, 02/21/19
- Little Willies luncheon and fashion show
- Friends of Arcadia Airport pancake breakfast
- Real horse power!
- Tiny Changes: Getting the right start
- Budget disaster kit in 20 weeks: Week 6, 02/14/19
- Let your smile be a valentine (a much cheaper route), Luke Wilson 02/14/19
- Letters to the Editor, 01/14/19
- DeSoto Fair's Small Animal Costume Contest, 02/14/19
- Real horsepower, Florida Pulls at Turner Center
- Bulldogs win big on Senior Night, 80-48
- Meet Margaret Way, City Hall named in her honor
- DeSoto grad's new book, teachers sparked interest
- Practicing firefighters, how hard is it? These people are nuts
- Tiger tales: Cassie's happy story
- Way the ball bounces
- DeSoto obituaries, 02/14/19, Edwards, Stikeleather
- 'Portrait of a Community,' Feb. 22-23 at SFSC
- Happy Valentine's Day! Meet three life partners
- 'Tis the season in SW/central Florida, editorial, 01/14/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 02/14/19
- Spiritual awakening—the fire of the Spirit, Judy Doctor, 02/14/19
- Events calendar, 02/14/19
- Quilt show 101: Behind the scenes, blanketing SW Fla.
- Toyota's Sequoia rolls forward with powerhouse, auto review 01/14/19
- DeSoto business briefs, 02/14/19
- January-February academic achievers
- Great American Spit Out is Feb. 23
- How do you plead? Let's ask the expert (Grammar Guy)
- Twentieth Century Lit Club, life members, White Rose history
- History's mysteries: Smith-Brown gym, former dairy site
- Nocatee Old Timers Reunion welcoming
- Arcadia Woman's Club, Feb. 11 meeting minutes
- Cross Creek pickleballers rock, gold for doubles pair
- Bulldogs eliminated at regional game, win in lead-up match
- Margaret Way Hometown, Jimmy Peters photo gallery, 02/14/19
- Meet Kayla Patton, DeSoto's Teacher of the Year
- Probation ordered for burglary, robbery
- Southern Draft Horse Association Florida Pulls, Turner Center, Priscilla McDaniel photo gallery, 02/14/19
- Police beat
