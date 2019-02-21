It's in the cards!

Hats off to Arcadians competing in euchre play at the Heartland Senior Games in Sebring. Those competing include Norma Woodall (left/Oakview Estates), Brenda Shevchik (Craig’s RV Resort), Michael Woodall, Bob Margetin (Cross Creek RV Resort), Bill Shevchik and Bob Rogers (Cross Creek RV Resort). Mr. Margetin and Mr. Rogers picked up gold medals, while Mr. Shevchik and Ms. Woodall earned bronze in the competition at Tanglewood. South Florida State College organizes the Heartland Senior Games.

 PHOTO BY NEIL SIMPSON

