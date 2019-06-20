Junior Golf Summer Camp at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course commenced on Monday, with 11 campers arriving ready to learn driving, chipping, putting and other skills. Course Director and PGA pro Jeff Gibson instructed the youngsters. This camp runs through Friday. A second Junior Golf Camp for kids 7-17 is scheduled for July 22-26. www.golfarcadia.com
