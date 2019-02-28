DeSoto County’s JV softball team lost the season opener at Port Charlotte last week, 16-1. They stumbled in their home opener against North Port the next night to bring their season record to 0-2.
At Port Charlotte a rough first inning saw the Pirates put 10 runs on the board. From then on the Bulldogs settled down and only allowed six runs through the rest of the game.
The Bulldogs got on the board in the third inning when first baseman Abbie Harrison had a sharply hit ball with Isis Gant on third. The Pirate third baseman couldn’t handle the ball and Gant scored on the error.
It is a very young and inexperienced Bulldog team with a lot of upside potential. But they need a lot of innings and need to learn the game and how to play it. By the end of the season, many of those mistakes made by the lack of experience will be gone.
