The DeSoto County varsity and JV volleyballers hosted a three-team scrimmage last week.

Both Bulldog teams were undefeated.

The JV team is made up of freshmen that will be the backbone of the upcoming squad. They topped Hardee in the first match, 25-17, and then took the nightcap, 25-20. They squared off against Lake Placid in their second match ... and each won a game with no tie-breaker played.

