Seaaira Yiengst, the senior hurler from Port Charlotte, was too much for the DeSoto Bulldogs, as the Pirates coasted to an 11-1 win last week. Yiengst struck out 10 Bulldogs in the first five innings and didn’t allow a hit until the sixth. A two-out score in the seventh inning broke up the shutout bid.
Trailing 5-0 in the fourth, the Bulldogs put two runners on base. Bri Tew was hit by a pitch, which was sandwiched between two strikeouts. Then Molly Ahmed was safe on an error to put two runners on and a chance for the Bulldogs to cut the lead. Yiengst struck out the next hitter to put an end to the threat.
DeSoto got their first hit of the game in the sixth, as Ahmed got a single to center with one out. That is as far as she got, as the next two hitters went down with the Bulldogs trailing 9-0.
The one-hit shutout turned into a three-hit win with a mini rally in the seventh. With two outs, leadoff hitter Desarae Omar hit a rope through the 5-6 hole. Ali Bordner, who had whiffed in her previous three at bats, sent a long drive in the right centerfield gap that scored Omar from first. A ground out ended the game.
DeSoto coach Keith Wallace said: “This had a different feel to the game compared to the first time we played them (a 16-1 loss). It was a much better played game. We have to build on the positive things we did tonight. Our defense played better as we threw behind runners and got one of them and we made some good throws home.
“We still have so much to learn about the game ... but at least tonight we did some good things.”
