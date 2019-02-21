The Lady Bulldogs were perfect in two preseason games, downing Imagine, 14-8, and then two nights later slamming East Lee, 15-3.
These games allowed coaches to see who will play which positions and gives them the opportunity to tinker with the batting order. As the season progresses, positions will be clear and a set lineup will be used to give the team the best chance to advance in the district games.
Coach Keith Wallace said: “As the season goes on, we will have our best nine out there. Until then, everything is open.”
The Bulldogs took a huge hit through graduation last season, losing five key players, including three playing college ball now. Those graduates led the team in every offensive and defensive category. When a team loses their battery (pitcher and catcher) and three quarters of their infield, that is a lot of skill and leadership to replace.
In the final tuneup before the games start for real this week, the Bulldogs blasted the Jaguars for seven runs in the first, and coasted to a 15-3 mercy-rule shortened game.
DeSoto sent up 13 hitters in the first — six base hits, a pair of walks and two hit batters. The big hit was a Jocelyn Villarreal double to score the first two runs. Villarreal also contributed a single in the first, as the first seven Bulldogs reached base safely to begin the game.
DeSoto added three in the second. And after the Jaguars scored twice in the third, the Bulldogs answered with five more to complete their scoring. Besides Villarreal, Bre Tew, Jasmyn Vest and Kaselyn Fonger each had a pair of hits. The Bulldogs totaled 11 hits in the game, along with five free passes and two hit batters to go along with their seven strikeouts.
