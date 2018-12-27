The DeSoto County girls basketball team is no longer an easy win on the opponents schedule.
Another team that has joined the list of believers is the Port Charlotte Pirates. The Pirates came to Arcadia last week with a 7-1 record, with their only blemish coming at the hands of a strong Charlotte Tarpons team. The Pirates had to have some last-minute heroics and watch our girls turn cold from the freethrow line in order to escape town with a 45-37 win.
The Dawgs struck first with a three-pointer from Kieli Maybell, which was followed by a deuce from Aleaha Richardson. Richardson did one better with a three-point bomb in the next possession and the Bulldogs quickly took a 9-1 lead. A couple of late buckets, including one at the buzzer for the visiting Pirates, left DeSoto with a 14-10 lead after one period.
The Pirates took their first lead of the game at 16-15 midway in the second period. But Tanyah Smith highlighted a five-point run with a long trey to put the Bulldogs back on top, 20-16. The Pirates rallied to tie the game at 21 going into intermission.
DeSoto outscored Port Charlotte 11-8 in the third period to give them a 32-29 lead going into the final eight minutes of play. All 11 Bulldog points came from their two leading scorers, as Richardson opened the period with two straight treys from the left corner. Smith scored the other five points, as the Bulldogs continue to search for another person to score some points and diversify their scoring.
A 10-point run for the Pirates to open the final stanza put the Bulldogs into a hole from which they couldn’t climb out. Trailing 39-32, the Bulldogs went on a mini run of five points to cut the lead to 39-37 with 54 seconds left in the quarter. The Pirates leading scorer, Ashlyn Henderson, sunk four freethrows in the final minute, while the Bulldogs couldn’t find the bottom of the basket.
Port Charlotte went 8-12 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, while the Bulldogs were just 3-11. A three-point lead entering the final quarter and the five extra missed freethrows were the difference in the final score, 45-37.
Smith led the Bulldogs with 21 points, with Richardson trailing with 11. That is 32 of the team’s 37 points ... which shows how important it is for the Bulldogs to find another shooter to make that final step and beat some of the better teams on the schedule. The pair scored 15 of the 16 DeSoto second half points. After Smith and Richardson, there was one player with three points and two with one point. On the other hand the Pirates had eight players score, the lowest with two points.
Pirate coach Mike Progl said, “They made us speed up the game, which is something we weren’t able to do. That is why we fell behind so far. I try to teach the girls about tempo and when to push the ball and when to calm down. DeSoto made us get out of our game plan and run with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.