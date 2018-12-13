PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte girls soccer team didn’t get their allotted 20 minutes of warmup time before they hosted DeSoto County last night. Their time was cut short by about 12 minutes as the referees started the game at exactly 7 o’clock. It didn’t seem to affect the Tarpons as they easily rolled past a young DeSoto County team 6-0.
Micah Epling opened the scoring floodgates with the first of her two goals in the 17th minute. She also scored a pair of goals two games ago. The senior wears a cast on her left arm which will be with her for the entire season. “At our last home game I fell on it wrong and bent my finger back and the nerves have not connected yet.”
Seven minutes later Delaney McBee found the back of the net on a shot up close as the ball bounced off of the Bulldogs goalie and McBee followed it in.
Less than three minutes later Epling again scored with Sofia Scalvini joining the offensive party with a goal five minutes later. Maddie Reich scored the final first half goal with less than a minute left.
The Tarpons had 3 members of the junior varsity team that were brought up for the game to give some varsity players a much needed rest after playing several hard games recently.
One of those players called up was keeper Ivy Gudmundsen. She stopped a half dozen first half shots but must have felt like a Maytag repairman and was the loneliest player on the field in the second half with all of the action on the other side of midfield.
“I touched the ball once in the second half and that was because my defender got out of the way so I could field it,” said Gudmundsen.
The regular starting keeper, Eva Le, played in the field and even scored her first high school goal. “This one was my first game on the field. Celly (Anacely Zervos) laid the ball off for me and I scored. Usually I’m the one to stop all of the goals and tonight I was on the other end of it. It was pretty exciting.” After the goal, Le ran along the sidelines getting high fives from her teammates.
The second half presented an opportunity for the Tarpons to move players around and work on passing and defense. The Tarpon defense kept the ball out of their own territory for the entire second half except for one run on goal that was cut short when a Tarpon defender stole the ball.
Charlotte coach Amanda Carr started a tradition this season. Before each home game she invites the varsity team to her house after school for a taco dinner and the team bonds while watching videos or playing games. The JV team came to her house for this game too. “I had 33 girls there today. We’ll do it for every home game. It is a good bonding experience,” said Carr.
After a game at North Port next Tuesday, it’ll be tacos again for the Tarpons as they host Port Charlotte next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.