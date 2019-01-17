The final home game for the DeSoto County Middle School girls basketball team came down to the final shot. All a coach can ask for is to give his or her team a chance to win—and that is what happened to the Bulldogs in their 25-22 loss to Hill-Gustat.
LaZaiya Kinville, just a seventh-grader, had a steal and fired up a desperation three-point shot just seconds before the final buzzer went off. The ball hit the rim and fell to the court. There is nobody better to have take that last shot. Kinville led the team in scoring with 13 points, which was more than half of the entire team’s total. She was the only person to score in every period, and when the Bulldogs scored only two points in the third quarter, it was Kinville’s bucket that kept them from being shut out.
DeSoto held a slim one-point lead after the first period and led by three at the half. The Eagles went on a 12-0 run from the last bucket before the half midway through the third period when Kinville scored to stop the Eagles’ run.
Trailing by five going into the final period, the Bulldogs battled back ... but fell just a little short. The Bulldogs shot just 2-17 from the freethrow line; that certainly influenced the outcome of the game. The Bulldogs missed all seven second-half attempts from the charity stripe, and after making two of their first three shots in the game, they missed 14 in a row!
The Bulldogs have lost four games this season, two to Hill-Gustat and two to Avon Park.
“The thing about our losses,” Bulldog coach Ardine Primus said, “was that we showed a lot of progress during the season. Our losses in the first time we played were both by 17 points. Our last loss to Avon Park was by five and Hill-Gustat by three. That shows that the girls made a lot of progress.
“I’m proud of these girls. We are losing six eighth-graders, so next year will be very good again.”
