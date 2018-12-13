Ralph Ricker, a resident of Arcadia, competed in the Heartland Senior Games track and field meet in Avon Park in February and earned the right to move on to compete in the Florida Senior Games held in Clearwater on Dec. 2-9.
In Avon Park, Ricker won gold medals in his 85-90 age grouping in the 100, 1500 and 5k races, as well as in long jump. In Clearwater, he earned gold in the 800 and 1500 races and took home a bronze in long jump.
The Heartland Senior Games are an opportunity for people in Highlands, Hardee, DeSoto and surrounding counties to compete in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. By finishing in the top five in an age/gender group, athletes earn the right to advance to the state finals. At the Florida Senior Games competitors from 20 qualifying meets, held throughout the year, compete. Age divisions are from 50-54 up to 90-plus.
Anyone interested in taking part in the Heartland Senior Games in February is reminded that the Games are fast approaching. With the busy holiday season upon us, you might like to take time to visit the SFSC website at www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames to download a registration form today.
Don’t miss the registration deadlines:
Jan. 18, golf, euchre, shuffleboard, table tennis, horseshoes and pickleball
Jan. 31, bowling, cycling and mah jongg
Feb. 7, bridge, track & field, swimming and tennis
South Florida State College thanks sponsors for their generous support
Gold: Drs. Thakkar, Patel & Avalos, Newsom Eye Edward Jones /Alan Holmes
Silver: AdventHealth, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Turner Furniture, ONIX
