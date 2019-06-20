The coed softball team in the DeSoto County adult softball league going by the name of Locally Hated had its lowest output of the season in a close 11-10 win over the opponent Sons of Pitches.
The team claims to have lost just two games over the past five seasons ... but had a battle to stay undefeated in last week’s game.
