By STEVE KNAPP
Arcadian Sports Editor
Two of the top teams in the DeSoto County Adult Coed League continued to win, as both Sons of Pitches and Locally Hated had easy wins.
Sons downed Peace River Campgrounds, 14-4, while Locally Hated stopped the Young Guns 22-7 in the nightcap.
