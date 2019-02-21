He may not have been the last man standing, but Paul Hudnall was the only man sitting with 47 women in Lake Placid’s Tropical Harbor clubhouse on Feb. 15 for the Heartland Senior Games mah-jongg tournament. Hudnall mentioned that some places where he has played mah jongg, women refused to play with him, saying “mah jongg is not a man’s game.” The ladies at Tropical Harbor, however, were delighted to have him join them for the day.
At last year’s tournament, held at Tanglewood in Sebring, the ladies were asked if they would be willing to make the drive to Lake Placid if the mah-jongg fanatics at Tropical Harbor would be willing to host this year’s event. The players, led by Patty Lee, said, “Sure thing.”
The change of venue brought many new faces, including six from Cross Creek RV Resort in Arcadia. Next year, Theresa Mansfield and her fellow players from Cross Creek — Liz Strutt, Cheryl Kiser, Carol Polk, Janice Larsen and Betty Seatter — have agreed to host the tournament. This will mark the first time that one of the Heartland Senior Games events has been held in Arcadia.
The Cross Creek crew is hoping that many mah-jongg enthusiasts from other Arcadia parks/resorts will take advantage of this opportunity to compete close to home.
If you have a group playing mah jongg, you might like to contact Theresa Mansfield at robinandtheresa@yahoo.com so that she can keep you and the members of your mah-jongg group fully informed about plans for 2020.
