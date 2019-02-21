It seemed as if every time the Hardee Wildcats narrowed the gap or took the lead, there was Nate “Skinny” Maybell for the Bulldogs stopping them in their tracks. The result was a hard fought 58-56 win over Hardee.
It was the third time this season the Bulldogs took a bite out of the Wildcats, winning the previous games 80-79 and 72-60. Arnold Mele had scored 20 points in each of the DeSoto wins, but suffered a spider bite under his eye the morning of the game and didn’t make it to school. According to the rules, he could not play that night.
Just as the team had been doing all season, however, other players stepped up to fill in the gaps. Kawassmi “Kdubb” Wilson knocked down 10 points, with Keimar Richardson right behind with nine. Ethan Redden tallied eight more in the win. With the balanced attack, it was Maybell’s 20 making the difference.
Not only did Skinny lead the Bulldogs, but he got the points at big times in the game when they were needed the most.
At the midway point in the third period, for instance, Hardee took their second lead of the game at 31-30. Skinny hit from outside the arc to put DeSoto back on top 33-31, then went on a personal 8-0 run to put the Bulldogs up 38-31. The Wildcats went on a 7-0 run to close out the third period with the game tied at 38 going into the final eight minutes of the season for the losing team.
Hardee completed their 13-2 run early in the final period to lead 44-40. Richardson got the Bulldogs back on top 46-45, and Wilson hit a very important trey to stretch the lead to 49-45. “Kawassmi hit that big three from the corner, that was a big-time shot. It was much needed at the time,” said DeSoto coach Darrel Nicklow. Hardee tied the game at 49, but Skinny hit a jumper to retake the lead 51-49.
With the Bulldogs on top 55-51 with 37 seconds left in the season, Hardee got the game back to a one-possession contest at 55-53. Hardee had to foul the Dawgs to get the ball back and Redden missed both attempts from the charity stripe. Skinny, who was 4-5 from the line, had better luck. He dusted the net with two freethrows that turned out to be the winning points to give the boys in blue and white a 57-53 lead.
“Without Bubba (Mele), it wasn’t just me that had to step up,” Maybell said, “it was the whole team that had to step up. It isn’t just one shooter that makes the difference in a win or loss. Knocking Hardee out of the districts and beating them three times feels really good, especially since they beat us in football ... and I don’t like losing to them, period. They’re our biggest rivals and now I want to beat them in track when our basketball season is over.” (Maybell was just one spot away from going to the state tournament in the high jump last year.)
“Nate (Maybell) played big tonight. He stopped their best player, and without his effort, I don’t know what would have happened tonight. Everybody that stepped on the floor contributed, it was a complete team effort,” said Nicklow.
