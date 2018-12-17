Though the result was the same for DeSoto County High School, Monday’s 65-60 win over Community Christian School played out much differently.
The Bulldogs won handily, 70-47, in the two schools’ first meeting in the first week of the season, but the Mustangs had a different energy about them in Round 2.
Even so, the dominant defensive effort of DeSoto senior Nate Maybell and company proved too much as the Bulldogs were able to close out the game, helping to turn their momentum after losing six of their last seven.
“We were up and down there at the beginning,” DeSoto coach Darrel Nicklow said. “We started making shots (in the second half). Nasir (Gilchrist) hit a 3 to open it up and we started attacking the hole and that was basically it.”
Community Christian (4-6), playing without one of its top weapons in Brandon Hill, used a patient offense to poke and prod the Bulldogs’ defense early. The Mustangs jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first four minutes with four forced turnovers.
The Mustangs lead 15-9 after 1. @CCSMustangsBB pic.twitter.com/26OWMlJSKI— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) December 18, 2018
But DeSoto (3-7) found a rhythm in the second quarter and took a 26-23 lead into halftime.
In the second half, both offenses caught fire and erupted for a combined 43 points in the quarter.
The Bulldogs were ignited by Maybell, who consistently thwarted attempts at the rim and gave his team second-chance points with offensive rebounds. Maybell scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half along with five blocks.
Maybell’s final block came on a 3-point attempt with the Bulldogs up six with 48 seconds to go.
“I just had to bring energy to my team,” Maybell said. “I feel like if I turn up and I get blocks and start scoring buckets, my team will do the same. It makes my team start to get really happy and start to turn it up.”
At the three minute mark, Community Christian senior guard Jeren Almeida hit a 3-pointer to cut the DeSoto lead to one, but the Bulldogs stretched their lead to six by the quarter’s end. Almeida was the Mustangs’ primary scorer for most of the night and finished with a team-high 18 points.
“We’ve been getting down early and it’s really hard to come back from that when you have seven or eight guys going,” Mustangs coach Kurt Taylor said. “We got off to a good start tonight. Jaren Almeida played an outstanding game. That’s the best I’ve seen him shoot the basketball.”
In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs kept plays alive with timely offensive rebounds. Maybell and 6-foot-4 sophomore Keimar Richardson combined for 20 rebounds in the game, most of which came in the second half. Richardson also added 15 points.
DeSoto led by as many as eight in the fourth quarter, but Community Christian didn’t go away quietly. A layup from senior forward Sam Battle with 1:17 left cut the deficit to six, but the foul game didn’t work as the Bulldogs kept them at a distance and took the victory.
Battle finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
“It gives us great momentum because we were on a bit of a streak there,” Nicklow said. “We were in some games, lost some games. This gives us some momentum. We have a game (tonight) so hopefully we can build off it.”
DESOTO 65, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN 60
D — 9 17 23 16 65
CC — 15 8 20 14 60
D: Maybell (24), Richardson (17), Redden (11), Gilchrist (8)
CC: Almeida (18), Battle (17), Anicet (9)
