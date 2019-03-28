They’re the Lemon Drops, a few kids learning the game at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course. The youngsters ranging from age 6 through high schoolers practice under the watchful eye of Jeff Gibson, a PGA pro and Arcadia Municipal’s director of golf. The idea is to build a golf program in DeSoto County, as an opportunity for the kids to play competitive golf and for lifelong enjoyment, Gibson said. He’d like to form a nonprofit to benefit Junior Golf, expand the program and assemble a high school team.
“They learn to play golf by playing golf,” Gibson said, meaning that along with Saturday range practice the youngsters play a few holes on Mondays.
Tagging along on a practice round on Monday with Isabella Morris, 7, and Layla Turner, 8, were a couple of adults, including Isabella’s mom Emily. Gibson shared swing tips and other advice, but mostly directed the girls to stand correctly and drive through the ball. Modern play is about power, he told them, as the girls wound up and drilled their pink and yellow golf balls.
“Don’t worry about results,” he added. “You want to be athletic.”
And then he awarded each girl a lemon drop candy, a reward for hard play and now the new Junior Golf nickname. www.golfarcadia.com
