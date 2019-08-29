Missed chances cost JV Bulldogs, 14-6

By STEVE KNAPP
Arcadian Sports Editor
The DeSoto County JV football team traveled to Englewood to take on the Lemon Bay Mantas in their season opener last Thursday. As soon as the Bulldogs stepped onto the field to warm up, however, the lightning horn went off, sending the boys back to their bus. Ninety minutes later they stepped onto the field for a much anticipated game against the Mantas.
Considering that it was their first high-school game, they did very well. They battled to a scoreless first quarter and gave up two touchdowns in the second quarter to trail 14-0 at the half.
A scoreless third quarter kept the score at 14-0 until Andy Garibay punched it in from three yards out with 3:33 remaining in the game. The Bulldogs got the ball back with just 38 seconds left to play, but ran out of time before they could tie up the game.
Garibay led the team with 35 yards rushing on 11 attempts. Julian Cendejas carried four times for 30 yards including the game’s biggest gain when he carried for 20 yards on an inside double-reverse.
There was a big missed opportunity to get on the board midway in the third quarter. Davion Galloway had a 20-yard pass reception that put the Bulldogs on the two-yard line with a first and goal. The first play got the Bulldogs down to the one-foot line but the drive stalled with a dropped end-zone pass.
After a loss of yards on the fourth-down attempt, the Bulldogs had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty giving the Mantas decent field position at their own 23.
DeSoto had nine second-half penalties, three majors for 15 yards. They had just three in the first half including a fourth down and short for the Mantas that got the Bulldogs to jump offsides to keep the drive going.
The Bulldogs outplayed Lemon Bay in the second half, but had too many missed opportunities to win the game. The game started with Cendejas kicking off. The ball hit eight different players, including a couple of Bulldogs, before the Mantas could hold onto it.
Wiley Lyons had an important interception to stop a Lemon Bay drive at the DeSoto 12-yard line early in the second quarter. Garibay ran hard with the ball throughout the game and Lowery showed the ability to get open on his pass routes.
Quarterback Lane Fullerton threw some beautiful passes and made good decisions with the ball. Cameron Rios recovered two fumbles including one that was dropped by the DeSoto punt-returner deep in DeSoto territory. Rios also was in on several tackles and recovered an onside kick in the second quarter.
The entire Bulldog defense swarmed to the ball carrier and there were some impressive performances. There were also some plays that could have turned the game around. Several dropped passes kept the Bulldogs from reaching the end zone.
There were several things the team needs to work on. Coach Joshua Schueneman said, “What have we been telling you? You’ve got to get in shape and run more. We’ve only got 15 guys on the team. You’ve got to get in shape. We couldn’t play our kind of football and didn’t execute.”
With three times as many penalties in the second half as in the first, that showed tiredness. Which goes along with three second-half fumbles to just one in the first.
The thing that hurt the most was the lack of knowing plays. A team has a limited number of timeouts in a game. Head coach Joe Davis had to use two of them in the second half because the players were confused as to their assignments.
When the Mantas got the ball with just 3:33 remaining in the game, they were able to milk the clock because the Bulldogs didn’t have remaining timeouts. When the Bulldogs finally got the ball after their defense had held strong, there was only 38 seconds left to play. An extra two minutes could have given the Bulldogs time to move down field to tie the game.
They will host Port Charlotte tonight starting at 6 p.m.
