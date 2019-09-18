We don't officially kick off our "Next Caller" reader interactive column for another week, but I thought I would use this opportunity to remind everyone of what we're trying to do.
The idea is to give Sun Sports readers a voice, a chance to ask questions and raise issues about sports, both local and national. We do this in a question and answer format similar to sports talk radio, thus the "Next Caller" name.
Here's a quick reminder of the two rules that govern this feature:
1. Please don’t ask why we don’t give more coverage to your child’s team. I understand, but everyone thinks their kids’ teams should get more coverage.
2. Keep it clean. We're a family newspaper.
Thus far, one week in we've received very few inquires. Thanks to those precious few who have already written in.
In the interest of getting the ball rolling, I've asked a couple of Sun staffers to submit questions to give everyone an idea of what this will look like.
NEXT CALLER?
If you had a vote, would you cast it for or against known steroid users for the Baseball Hall of Fame?
Jesse Jones
Assistant Design Director
Good question from Jesse, who is clearly smart enough to figure out that no matter how I answer this, I'm going to annoy at least some portion of baseball fans.
The answer is, of course, its a case by case basis. I don't see how you can keep Barry Bonds, no matter how annoying he was, out. He's clearly a guy who would have been good enough to make it without the help of steroids. Ditto, Roger Clemens, much as it pains me. But for guys such as Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, things get a bit murkier. I don't think they get my vote.
NEXT CALLER?
Does Eli Manning belong in the Hall of Fame? If so, why so? Does two Super Bowl wins constitute Hall of Fame recognition, or does the question come down more to his last name than his accomplishments (and more recently) his failures?
Daniel Sutphin
Reporter
Oddly enough our first two questions are about the Hall of Fame, albeit about different sports and different circumstances.
Eli has always been a unique case: brilliant one game and brutal the next.
His career numbers, he's in the Top 10 all time in passing yards and touchdowns, certainly make a case for the Hall. But on the other side of the coin, if he never plays another game, Manning will finish with a 116-116 career record and he's led the league in interceptions three times during his 16-year NFL career.
But rings mean something, particularly in the NFL. The two he won with the Giants would not have been possible without his particular brand of Manning magic.
Finally there is that last name. But does it help or hurt his case?
I don't know about Archie's son or Peyton's brother, but for my money, Eli is a Hall of Famer.
Please send your questions to scott.zucker@yoursun.com. I look forward to hearing from you.
