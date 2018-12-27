It looked like a scene out of the classic 1993 movie “Groundhog Day.” In that movie Bill Murray kept reliving the same day over and over, every day. The DeSoto County girls basketball team last week must have felt like that as they beat Community Christian, 51-10. Two weeks earlier the Lady Bulldogs beat the Mustangs, 60-24.
The Mustangs were held scoreless in the first period but only trailed the cold shooting Bulldogs, 5-0. Just as they did in the first game, the Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead before the Mustangs could get on the board.
The second period was the Mustangs most productive period, as they put eight points on the board and trailed 21-8 at the break. In the Dec. 6 game, the second period was also their highest scoring period.
The Mustangs put a pair of points on the board in the third period and were shutout the rest of the way. In their earlier game they also had two points in the third and were shut down the rest of the way.
In the first game, Tamia Randolph hit a trey to start the running clock with a minute and a half to play. In the repeat last week, the freshman scored to start the running clock with 3:40 left in the game.
The Bulldogs have been looking for other players to score rather than their one-two punch of Tanyah Smith and Aleaha Richardson. In the win over Community Christian, Carmen Cordero had a career high 12 points, followed by Smith with 10. Richardson, Kieli Maybell and Randolph each added eight points in the win.
Maybell had an exceptional game as a force on both ends of the court. Her cousin Nate Maybell played in the same gym the night before and broke loose with 24 points in the boys 65-60 win.
Smith left the game in the first two minutes of the second half with a sprained ankle and did not return to action for the rest of the game. She had both ankles taped up as she spent the rest of the game on the bench. The injury didn’t appear to be one that will force her to miss any games.
