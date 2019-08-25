Football is a constant struggle.
A struggle for the ball. A struggle for yards and points. And most importantly, a struggle to be recognized as the best.
This week we will begin to quantify that struggle in our new "Power Six" rankings for the six area high schools — Charlotte, DeSoto, Lemon Bay, North Port, Port Charlotte and Venice.
It will take into account record, strength of schedule and margin of victory or defeat to see which teams rise to the top.
The rankings will publish each Tuesday during the season. Check back each week to see how things shuffle around.
Week 1 rankings
1. Charlotte (1-0) — You can just feel everyone in Venice rolling their eyes. But if you take an approach, much like the AP Top 25, if you lose — even against a nationally ranked team with loads of Division I players — it's hard to rank you over a talented 1-0 team like the Tarpons, for now. The Tarpons went out and did what was expected of them, getting a shutout 24-0 victory over DeSoto.
Last week: N/A
2. Venice (0-1) — Venice plays arguably the toughest schedule of the FHSAA programs. And its opening opponent, IMG Academy — a team stacked with Division I athletes — isn't even the most daunting they will face. At the end of the season, the Indians probably have a good chance to go the deepest, but with a loss they sit second fiddle.
Last week: N/A
3. Port Charlotte (1-0) — The only other area team to secure a win Friday, Port Charlotte got it done, 36-7, but it came at the expense of Lemon Bay, which, no offense to the Mantas, is no IMG. Port Charlotte looked strong, but the talent level and schedule aren't quite on par with the Indians.
Last week: N/A
4. North Port (0-1) — It wasn't anything to write home about, but the Bobcats put together a decent offensive showing with a 146-yard, two-touchdown performance from running back Jeffrey Terry. But a 31-13 loss to Estero, isn't the way North Port intended to open its season.
Last week: N/A
5. DeSoto (0-1) — This is where the schedule sort of rears its head. DeSoto was shut out, but against the top team in our rankings. It's conceivable that other teams may have suffered a similar fate against the Tarpons, which keeps the Bulldogs out of the cellar.
Last week: N/A
6. Lemon Bay (0-1) — No. 4, 5 and 6 were close and someone has to take the bottom spot. The Mantas hung tough in the second half against Port Charlotte, but by then the game was well out of hand.
Last week: N/A
