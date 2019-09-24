ARCADIA — Few things have been handed to DeSoto County's Ethan Redden outside of his natural football ability.
He's had to battle for everything he has, from his starting role as a two-way player to the classroom where he's working to bring his grades up in hopes of earning a football scholarship.
As a junior, he's become one of the most determined players on the Bulldogs' roster and much of that stems from his mother, Martha Lopez.
Lopez is forced to work long shifts, sometimes 16 hours a day, to provide for Ethan and his three siblings. That sometimes means he stays with his dad and doesn't see her after practices. And though she tries to make as many games as possible, sometimes it's not feasible.
Whether or not Martha is in the stands, Redden plays for her and their future.
Where most kids view a scholarship as their ticket out of a less than favorable situation, Redden just wants to do anything he can to give himself and his mother a better life.
"There's a lot of pain in me when I don't see her a lot," said Redden, the only boy in the family. "She missed the Charlotte game and it hurt me a lot, but I knew what she had to do. I understand. Our relationship is very important to me. She supports me through everything I do. She knows I'm a great player and she never wants me to stop."
Through four games this season, Redden has shown he can be a true lockdown corner. DeSoto coach Bumper Hay says teams often just throw away from him rather than challenge his abilities.
His bravado matches that trait. Much like his idol, Jalen Ramsey of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Redden is one of the loudest talkers on the field and is constantly trying to gain the mental edge.
"I do whatever I can to make them hate me," Redden said. "I tell em', 'Tell your coach not to throw it this way. You ain't gonna catch that.' I just go out there feeling like I'm the best and no one's better than me. If I didn't have the confidence I have, I wouldn't be the player I'm am."
His mouth and his play speak for themselves and both are quite visible on Fridays. But the hours he puts into game preparation is what Hay thinks sets him apart from most players.
Redden is a film Junky. Throughout the week he will consume all levels from his high school opponents to college and the pros. He's so detailed in fact that he will often surprise his coach with the intricacies he picks up.
"He'll come to me and say hey did you see that Port Charlotte's doing this?" Hay said. "I'm like, yeah I did, but I didn't think you would. He'll break down our film and know what the guy in front of him is gonna do and what his tendencies are. He doesn't just rely on his athletic ability."
The 6-foot, 180-pound Redden can beat teams a lot of different ways, either with his coverage or his elusive running. He's also become a strong contributor on special teams, showing off his talent on a 35-yard punt return against Charlotte, juking a few Tarpons and showcasing his speed.
His versatility allows the Bulldogs to move him all over the field.
"He's like a multi-tool," Hay said. "He can do anything. We could put him at safety and walk him down in the box if we had to because he's physical enough. He'll lay a lick. Offensively I can do so much with him. We started running jets and tosses. I've run him at quarterback, running back, receiver. He gets after it."
Redden is still searching for his shot to play collegiately. But it's not a surprise for him — being overlooked isn't a new occurrence. But he's okay with being the underdog, he actually prefers it.
He plays with a bolder-sized chip on his shoulder and feels he's better for it. With a year and a half of high school ball remaining, he vows to continue his fight for both him and his mother, knowing his chance will come.
"It makes me go harder," Redden said. "I'd rather be the underdog and fight for what I need in life. Not everything comes to you easy. A scholarship is something I have to work for. I come out here and work so one day (my mom) won't have to work all them hours."
