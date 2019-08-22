Rickard named DeSoto's new AD

Staff report
Steve Rickard is the new athletic director for DeSoto schools. He replaces Eric Shea. Rickard, who is 50, is a DeSoto High grad, retired army sergeant, the county’s veterans service officer/liaison and is the DeSoto High girls soccer coach. He shared details of his new position.
Rickard: “The role of an athletic director is to oversee all aspects of the athletic programs sponsored by a school or an institution. I set athletic policies within the school and see that they are followed, as well as ensure that the school follows rules set by governing agencies for all school sports.
“So far the feedback from the current coaches has been very positive; we are still short a few coaches for a couple of teams, but we hope to get those filled soon.
“My military training plays a large part in everything I pursue in life and this is one of those situations where as a former staff NCO (noncommissioned officer) I will need to use my organizational and communication skills to accomplish the mission and put this institution in a position to succeed.
“My goals and vision are simple—the Desoto County High School athletic program succeeds both on and off the field with our student athletes, and keeping our student athletes here in DeSoto County ... and not elsewhere.”
