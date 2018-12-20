For the second time in four days the DeSoto County Bulldogs basketball team took on one of the better teams in the state, as they hosted the Sebring Blue Streaks last Tuesday. Unlike the game with Booker, the Bulldogs did not hang close with the Blue Streaks and suffered a 77-41 loss.
“They’re big, strong, powerful and controlled the game. I liked the way our kids competed. We didn’t show how good of a team we really are. They were a better team tonight, hands down,” said DeSoto coach Darrell Nicklow.
After Sebring took a 29-17 lead after the first period, both teams went into a scoring funk in the second period. It took almost 2½ minutes before the Bulldogs scored, when Keimar Richardson finally broke the ice with two of his nine points. Sebring wasn’t any better, going over four minutes without scoring—which left the door open for the Bulldogs to get back into the game.
Trailing by 13 at the half, the Bulldogs needed to put together a scoring run to open the second half, but it was Sebring who went on a tear, scoring 27 points to the Bulldogs’ 10 to put the game away. The running clock went onto play at the 5:30 mark in the fourth period when the Blue Streaks took a 74-38 lead.
Ethan Redden took scoring honors with 11, with Richardson adding nine and Nate Maybell picking up six more.
DeSoto County plays Lake Placid tonight at 6 p.m.
