The DeSoto County girls JV soccer team visited the Charlotte Tarpons last week and played a pretty good game—for one half. A goal with four minutes to play by DeSoto’s Karely Gomez knotted the score at one each going into halftime.
The Tarpons found the range, however, and peppered Bulldog keeper Isis Gant with a dozen shots in the second half. The first goal scored with less than four minutes gone in the second half. Seven minutes later the lead was 3-1 for Charlotte.
The final two goals came late, with one at the six-minute mark and the final goal during injury time. The team is making progress and Bulldog coach Saul Vazquez is happy with the growth his young team has made.
“I feel confident with them. I know in the next game we will be better. Last year we started just like this and we got a lot better later in the year. I’ve got faith in the girls. These girls have never played soccer before, at least most of them haven’t, so we have to be patient with them,” said Vazquez.
