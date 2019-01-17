The second half of the boys JV basketball game with Fort Meade was the way coach Joe Davis was hoping the team would have played for the entire game. Trailing 23-17 at the half, the Bulldogs outscored the Miners 27-11 in the second half to win, 44-34.
“We had some energy in the second half,” Davis said. “In the first half we were just going through the motions, but we played with energy in the second half.”
The Bulldogs played more of “team” game in the second half ... and the results showed what that kind of game can look like.
“We were pressing in the first half and it was like ‘I want to get my shot’ kind of a game. We made it easier for everybody in the second half by playing more of a team game,” said Davis.
The first period looked like the Bulldogs were going to get blown out before it even reached halftime. Shots failed to fall, but fortunately Jas’Juan Rosario had a flurry of four quick points in the final few seconds to pull the Bulldogs to within three at 13-10.
Of the 10 first-period points, Rosario had eight of them, as he went on to score 13 for the game. The Bulldogs’s leading scorer with 16 was Antonio Watson, who was responsible for the other two points in the first period.
“We came out weak in the first half and came out harder and more dedicated in the second half,” said Rosario.
The Miners had an 8-0 run just before the half to look like they were going to run away with the game. The Bulldogs answered that with a 13-0 run in the second half. Along with the higher energy in the second half, the game was won at the freethrow line. DeSoto shot an outstanding 20 -27 from the line. Watson shot an amazing 8-9 from the line, Aiden Roe was perfect, going 4-4, and Rosario was 3-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.