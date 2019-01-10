Short-handed Bulldogs shutout by Pirates, 7-0

It’s been tough enough this season for DeSoto County girls soccer coach Steve Rickard to find wins. But to have to do it without key players makes it that much more difficult.
Rickard was missing five seniors taking college classes on a rare Monday night game at Port Charlotte. Without the skills and leadership of those seniors, the Bulldogs were in trouble right from the opening whistle.
The Pirates first goal came on a ball that hit a defender and the keeper and bounced into the net. The Pirates scored twice more before the first half water break. The Pirates built the lead up to 5-0 by halftime in a game that looked as if it would end early by the mercy rule.
The Bulldogs played a better second half, holding the Pirates scoreless until late in the game. After a point scored on a corner kick, the final point came when the DeSoto goalkeeper kicked the ball out of the box ... but it went straight to a Port Charlotte player who easily found the back of the empty net to finish the scoring.
