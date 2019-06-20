Sniper Gang undefeated in DMBL

Latest News
- Millions report driving while high, cops on the lookout
- Man shot by cops had few options, family insisted
- Many happy returns!
- Part Three: Where do dreams come from?
- Honoring DeSoto County's veterans
- Dad wishes happy anniversary!
- Saluting Art Southwell
- DeSoto County, Florida's medical marijuana hub?
- History's mysteries: 134 N. Polk Ave., 'fine little City of Arcadia'
- Never stop learning … and having fun
- Cycle Scene: Floral City, Citrus County's quaint visit, Avenue of the Oaks
- Bulldogs making All Area Teams
- Did you miss this data breach?
- Gas hits season low, high oil inventories
- Arcadia police shoot knife-wielding man in church parking lot
- Facebook Comments
- Column: Sun Newspapers adds paywall, then sees number of online visitors jump
- Tampa Museum of Art, short hop from Arcadia
- No place like Nome, chilling on an Alaskan cruise
- Happy birthday to you!
- DeSoto letters to the editor
- Lurking at Walmart's, don't be a Schnuck (Grammar Guy), 06/13/19
- Two men jailed over alleged knife fight by bar
- Woman sent to prison on drug, weapon and probation violations
- Audi's new A5 Sportback, innovative and cool looks
- Around town updates
- DeSoto Middle gets large donation
- Sheriff's Office hosts Bike Rodeo at Turner
- Arcadia's Oak Park Inn officially opens
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 06/13/19
- Travels with Diane, postcard Florida stopovers (part 2)
- Bulldogs grinding to 'strive for greatness'
- Be prepared, Hurricane Seminar shows you how
- JROTC: enduring ... and stronger for it, hooah!
- Preparing for the worst, DeSoto's mock disaster drills
- DeSoto JROTC reunion scheduled, cookies included
- DeSoto County obituaries, Whidden, Greer-Watson, 06/13/19
- Gas up, look for declines, still less than others
- History's mysteries: home at 313 W. Oak St.
- Florida worst state for bicycle fatalities
- Cycle Scene: Hardee Lakes Park, fishing on former phosphate lands
- DeSoto Health & Rehab to receive quality award
- Arcadia HPC minutes, busy meeting agenda
- Florida right to test out Canada option
- Part Two: Living our dreams—affecting our culture and history, Judith Doctor, 06/13/19
- Letters to the editor, 06/13/19
- APD arrests four at convenience store
- Arcadia playground to honor Clark brothers
- Police beat
- A father's greatest goal, respecting his faith
