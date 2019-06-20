Sniper Gang undefeated in DMBL

The Sniper Gang team has made it through the first half of the season undefeated at 5-0 in the DeSoto Mens Basketball League. Team members are Devonte Dewberry, Leon Mobley, Jaterrico Bing, Jonathan Richardson, Alonzo Robertson, TK Miller and Anfernee Munnings.

 PHOTO BY STEVE KNAPP
