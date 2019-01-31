Bulldogs’s head coach Jose Garcia started all nine of his seniors in their final home game before districts begin. They battled to a 0-0 tie at the half with Hardee. The Bulldogs lit up the second half with five goals, however, giving the Bulldogs a 5-1 win.
“In the second half, I put in my starting lineup ... and we got things going, then. I was glad to give all of the seniors some playing time in their final game,” said Garcia.
It was seniors Rudy Delgado and Daniel Villafuerte that found the back of the net with enough to give the Bulldogs the win. It was sophomore Eduardo Maldonado, however, putting the game away with his hat-trick.
“It felt really good,” Maldonado said. “This is my first year on varsity and I’ve scored some goals—but never had a hat-trick on varsity. I’ve got five or six goals this year now.”
(0) comments
