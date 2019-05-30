Special Smiles for Orlando athletes

South Florida State College dental students participated in the Special Olympics Florida State Summer Games on May 17-18 by offering dental screenings to almost 750 athletes on that Friday and another 900 on Saturday. The Special Smiles dental screenings were part of the 4,755 health screenings offered through the Healthy Athletes program dedicated to improving athlete health and fitness, resulting in a greater experience in sports and wellness. Over two days some 2,425 athletes from across Florida traveled to Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. In attendance for the opening ceremonies were Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Orlando City Soccer players Shane O’Neill and Dillon Powers.