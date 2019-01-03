Successful fall sports signals continued success

On track to win
The DeSoto County cross-country team is more than just a team. It has become a group of friends and social club just as much as an athletic team for the Bulldogs. They enjoy their fundraiser projects together, whether it is washing cars or selling tamales and baked goods.
The cross-country team has more members than any other sport at DeSoto County High School. At the end of the season there were over 60 members on the team and the Bulldogs were one of the very few teams in the state that had enough runners to field a full team on both the varsity and junior varsity level, in both the boys and girls teams.
The secret for their success and becoming one of the better known programs in the area is twofold. First, the players that don’t run in the meets still run exhibition and get a chance to improve on their own times. You don’t have to be among the best runners on the team to compete. That gives everyone a chance to participate and keeps the starters working hard to hold their starting spots on the team, which improves their times too.
The coaching staff is the other reason for the rapid growth of the team and their results in the meets. Julie Chidsey and Adrian Gonzalez are very personable and motivated coaches. They work tirelessly to not only improve the runners times, but to also make everyone feel like a member of the team. With that many members on the team they could use some extra coaching help next fall.
Net gains
The volleyball team lost eight key players through graduation after the 2017 season. With that much talent and leadership graduating, it looked as if it would be a rebuilding year for the Bulldogs. It turned out that they already had all the pieces for a successful team and would just need to reload and not rebuild.
The Lady Bulldogs finished second in the district behind perennial power Sebring. They got to the regionals before losing to a team from Tampa. Five seniors were on the roster for this season and they took over the leadership roles left by the 2017 seniors.
The future looks very good for the Bulldogs as sophomore Adie Barrera has two more years left to play. Five other key players from the 2018 team will also return next season. With a very good JV team filling in the missing holes left by the seniors, the Bulldogs won’t skip a beat next season. The JV team was the best I’ve seen at DeSoto in at least the past decade.
A large part of the growth of the talent on the team has come through the travel club. The girls get the chance to play more than just during volleyball season. They get the opportunity to extend their season by going to camps and tournaments around the state. This added experience has already seen the payoff of their work and dedication.
Touchdown turnaround?
The big story this past year was the rapid turnaround of the football team. With the motto “The beginning of the return” fresh on the minds of the players and coaches and even the community, the team had an outstanding season, as they won four more games than they did the previous season.
A lot has been written about the football team this past season. But one good year does not equal a “return to greatness.” The new coaching staff has worked hard to teach the players that and to continue to push them to make having a winning team a tradition that is expected and not just a once-in-a-while thing.
There are plenty of skilled players coming back next season and with the influx of some JV players and mixed in with a lot of hard work on the field and in the weightroom, we can expect another trip to the post season next year.
